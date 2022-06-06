READING, Pa. - A Berks County senior living community has been named one of the best for independent living.
U.S. News & World Report recently named Manor at Market Square as a top Best Senior Living for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities across the country.
Manor at Market Square, located at 803 Penn S in Reading, is an independent living, personal care, and memory care community.
U.S. News & World Report is known for their annual lists and is also the global authority in health care ratings.
“It’s an honor to be nationally recognized as the best! The staff is grateful for the positive responses from the residents and their families who have entrusted us with caring for their loved ones,” Executive Director Mary Kusnierz said.
To learn more about care services or to schedule a tour, please call 610-790-1707.