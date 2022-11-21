EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Exeter Township Planning Commission on Monday night reviewed an application for the expansion of the Lincolnwood community.

Lincolnwood is a 170-unit manufactured home community with access from Lincoln Road and Ritz Avenue, just minutes away from Route 422.

William Swanick, a senior project manager with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., Harrisburg, represented the ownership and development team. He said he appeared before the township supervisors about one year ago to obtain a conditional-use approval for a proposal to add 99 units to the rear portion of the property.

The development is located in the suburban residential zoning district.

Joseph Rogosky, township engineer, addressed in his review letter several items, including public water, sanitary sewer, a traffic impact study and curbing and sidewalk requirements.

Rogosky said the plan should be ready for preliminary approval at next month's meeting.