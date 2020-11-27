RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - With the holiday season underway, many families went out in search of a Christmas tree.
The owner of Beck Tree Farms off of Route 143 in Richmond Township said that he has never seen such a large crowd the day after Thanksgiving.
He said people were lined up before the farm opened.
"Honestly, I think everybody's just looking for a little tradition and a little fun and a little fresh air. It's an awfully nice day. We try really hard to have a good time and make it fun for everybody," said owner Denny Beck.
Across the country, Christmas tree growers who have faced increased interest in artificial trees in recent years say demand for real, fresh-cut evergreens is strong this season. They say customers are showing up earlier than normal and there are more of them.