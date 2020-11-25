The day before Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year, but this year health officials say the best thing to do is stay home.
Despite the pandemic and state restrictions, AAA says more than 50 million Americans are hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"It's a lot different. It's hard because a lot of family won't be there for the holidays,” Sherkyra Brown tells 69 News. “ A lot of deaths in the family. It's a lot. It took a toll but, we're trying to make it work."
Brown and her family are heading to New Jersey for Thanksgiving. She says dealing with COVID-19 has been a nightmare for her family. It’s one of the reasons they're following the state's mandated testing requirements.
"Everybody's been tested. We're not trying to go anywhere unless we've been tested. Everybody has to be tested,” she says.
The CDC is advising Americans that celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving.
Dustin Risser tells 69 News he and his wife were planning on traveling to Florida to see her parents. "It's tough they live in a community that's all older people and the community is pretty much closed down,” he says. “They're not letting guests in."
Instead, Risser says he plans on having a small gathering with close family.
"I think people have a good enough head on their shoulders,” Risser said regarding an advisory from the state to avoid gatherings with people from outside your immediate household. “As far as we're concerned, we're doing our Thanksgiving as we normally would with a little more precaution."
On Wednesday Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine updated the travel order issued on November 17. Now, anyone over the age of 11 who has been out of the commonwealth for more than 24 hours needs to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for two weeks when they return.