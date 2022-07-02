WEST READNG, Pa. - "It will make a good story for him to tell later, it happened to me at the same age, now it's his turn!" said Emily Walters of Philadelphia.
This was not how Walters hoped to kick off her holiday weekend.
"My brother was driving the car, they broke down on the highway, so my mom and I came to rescue him, pick him up, and I'm just glad he was at a rest stop when it happened," Walters said.
And even though her trek wasn't planned, she joined millions of others out and about on the highways this Fourth of July weekend. A record 42 million drivers across America to be exact, according to Triple A.
"People have been cooped up for a year for the last couple years you know, they have to get out," said Tony Massafra of Pittsburgh.
Even record-high prices at the pump don't seem to be stopping people.
"I like to drive, I'm a truck driver, I drive a lot, and right now we're going to visit my relatives so it's worth it!" said Stefan Bartem of Cleveland, Ohio.
"And the gas prices didn't bother you?"
"No, not this time," said Bartem.
Stefan is heading from Cleveland to visit family in Philly, and his little Lola is keeping him company.
Just like Tony's beloved Bella helps the ride from Pittsburgh to Rehoboth Beach go a little bit smoother.
"She does well, she just sleeps," he said.
When asked if traffic doesn't bother her, he said "not at all, not at all, she's made this trip so many times, it's run of the mill now for her."
The PA Turnpike Commission projects almost 6 million drivers will hit the road this weekend. That's more than 100,000 more than last year.
So as always, just be extra careful when you're driving this weekend.