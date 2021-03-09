The Northern Berks Regional Police Department will continue to cover Ontelaunee and Maidencreek townships and Leesport Borough.
It's a reversal of the police commission's November vote to disband the force effective May 10 of this year.
"They're right down the road and I feel better that way,” Leesport resident Bill Sands says. “If they had to travel a long distance they wouldn't be here when you need them."
Sands is among area residents who were concerned what would happen if they had to rely on a different department or state police for coverage.
"They do their job. Don't get rid of them. We need the police,” Sands tells 69 News. "I've always been treated fair by the police, especially in this area. You have the school right there and it makes it feel safe.”
There will be some changes coming to the force. The department's top cop, Chief Brian Horner, will retire in the coming months, though no specific date has been set yet. During the transition period, Detective Sergeant Bob Wood will serve as officer in charge.
The department will also begin to search for an interim chief in the near future.