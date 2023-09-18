HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) held a meeting Friday at Pennsylvania's State Capitol with Leonel Fernandez, the former president of the Dominican Republic.

In a press release, Rozzi's office said the meeting came as Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations kicked off. In meeting with Fernandez, Rozzi hopes to foster closer ties between Pennsylvania and leaders in the Dominican Republic — particularly in the city of Reading, which has a large Dominican population.

"I celebrate the innumerable contributions of Dominicans to the state of Pennsylvania. I represent the City of Reading which is home to one of the largest populations of Dominicans in the state. I have seen firsthand their dedication and hard work,” said Rozzi, a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from Italy.

During the meeting, Fernandez expressed his support for student exchange programs to improve cultural ties.

"We can foster our relations by developing education exchange programs, I would say from K-12 by reviewing and learning from your curriculum contents for early education, different courses,” Fernandez said.