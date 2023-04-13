ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. – A fugitive from Maryland is facing multiple charges after police say he stabbed someone in Ontelaunee Township.
Police say Jordan Brown stabbed a person and then stole the car of a person who stopped to help the stabbing victim.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Mohrsville Road.
Police say they stopped Brown minutes later on Route 61.
He's facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
Police say Brown is also wanted in Maryland on unrelated charges.