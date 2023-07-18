BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - A Maryland man is facing murder charges in a shooting death that happened along a busy Lancaster County highway.

The Lancaster District Attorney's Office charged 35-year-old Kevin Harmon of Gwynn Oak, Md. with criminal homicide, robbery, theft and related offenses in the April 23, 2023 shooting and killing of 54-year-old Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz.

Authorities allege Harmon shot Vazquez-Ruiz and then left his body along the southbound lanes of Route 222.

On the morning of April 23, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Route 222 in Brecknock Township for a report of a deceased male lying partially in the grass on the shoulder of the roadway.

Upon arrival, police discovered Vazquez-Ruiz with multiple gunshots wounds.

Investigators allege that at the time of the killing, cell phone data pointed to Harmon struggling financially, and that he was aware of the large amount of cash the victim possessed.

Authorities say DNA tests also revealed the presence of the victim's blood on Harmon's boots.

Further investigation showed the suspect and Vazquez-Ruiz remained together until 2:14 a.m. the morning of the murder, when Harmon’s phone location showed him turning around and traveling south while the victim’s phone remained at the scene of the crime.

Authorities say Harmon deposited $485.55 into his CashApp account at 8:39 a.m. and detailed his car at 12:35 p.m. on April 23.

It is also alleged that he made a rent payment for $998.99 at 7:40 p.m. on April 24.

Investigators say Harmon had been receiving automated text messages from his apartment complex leasing office indicating his rent hadn't been paid or was due since Nov. 2, 2022.

A search warrant on Harmon’s home revealed 9mm ammunition, a magazine and other firearm accessories, authorities say.

Harmon is presumed innocent until proven guilty.