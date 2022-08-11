READING, Pa. — Mary's Shelter teamed up with Western Berks Free Medical Clinic, the Berks County Intermediate Unit, and the Drexel School of Medicine to host a health and wellness fair at the shelter in southwest Reading on Thursday.

The shelter helps with pregnancies and youth homelessness. Officials said they are trying to get tools out to the community and are looking at both physical and mental health.

"Essentially, what we were trying to do is make sure all of our families are aware of the resources in the area that they might not have otherwise known about," said Amy Folk, assistant to the deputy director. "A lot of our clients have a hard time asking for help, especially when it comes to medical needs."

The fair also included games and free school backpacks for the first 50 attendees.