CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police said two robbers entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"It appears they were black males all dressed in black with hooded jackets and face masks that were all dark in color," said Cumru Township Police Lieutenant George Kuriger.

Police tell us the robbers approached the employees. Police said one of the robbers had on dark shoes with a white trim and the other had on dark shoes with a dark trim. According to investigators, one of the robbers showed a gun, but never fired it.

"The second male jumped over the teller counter, they both demanded all the money," Lieutenant Kuriger.

This is the second hold up at the credit union since November. Police made an arrest in that case. Cumru Township Police Lieutenant George Kuriger said the robbers in this most recent heist went to the vault area and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled in an unknown direction.

Police tell us there were not any customers inside at the time.

"The employees complied. Several employees were in their offices and the employees that were necessary to assist the actors did what they needed to do as they were ordered to do," said Lieutenant Kuriger.

Police said nobody was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Alert Berks County.