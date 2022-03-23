READING, Pa. – For the first time in over two years, students and staff in the Reading School District will have the option to attend school without having to wear masks.
The school board voted Wednesday night to approve its fifth amended health and safety plan.
The revised plan makes masking optional for all district staff and students, effective Thursday, March 24.
In addition, the plan states that social distancing will be optional, as well as the use of dividers and other types of barriers.
The plan also will bring an end to mandatory quarantining for those exposed to COVID-19, beginning April 28.
Quarantining will now be a parental or staff choice, based on a person's level of health and risk for COVID-19 infection.
The amended plan also authorizes the administration to modify the current plan based upon community transmission rates without any further action from the school board. However, any material changes — such as a return to mandated masking — must be presented to the board for a vote at its next meeting.
Board President Noahleen Betts welcomed the news that students will now have the option to be maskless, but cast the lone dissenting vote against the revised plan.
Betts said she felt that all future decisions should be made by the board.
"When the COVID-19 pandemic started, and the mandate came in, we as a board voted on the health and safety plan," Betts said. :It had always been brought to the board level, so under my leadership, I did not feel that it should be taken away from the board."
Betts added that she has absolute faith in the administration but believes all decisions relating to COVID-19 mitigation practices should be made by the board.
Even so, Betts was happy about the new health and safety plan.
"For everyone that has been asking, agonizing and wanting to go mask-optional, it will be effective tomorrow, March 24."
In other news, the school board voted 8-1 to approve Green Valley Country Club as the site of the senior prom this spring.