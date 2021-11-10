MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – In the wake of Wednesday's Commonwealth Court decision against the statewide masking mandate, Muhlenberg School District Superintendent Joseph E. Macharola said he agrees with medical experts and continues to support the masking requirement.
"The masking requirement is helping to keeping children in classrooms and the virus out," Macharola said at a school board meeting.
Macharola reported that since the start of school, there have been 143 positive cases of COVID-19, with 115 of them being children.
Solicitor Brian Boland said it is currently unclear whether an appeal of the decision by the governor will automatically create a stay of the order.
Boland, however, advised that the district should take its directives from subsequent court decisions on the ruling.
Board member Otto W. Voit III, who has previously opposed the masking mandate, said he supported the leadership of Macharola but wanted to see further details.
"The type of science I am looking for is further details about the comments you made regarding 115 kids," Voit said. "Do we have the data as to the extent of those COVID cases? Did they just have runny noses or did they end up in the ICU? There's a huge difference."
Macharola said that type of information is protected by the HIPAA privacy laws, but acknowledged the district has had children in the intensive care unit because of COVID-19.
"I think all the science is one thing, but I think the common sense to this outweighs anything more that the data that we can share," Macharola said. "I am not a politician; I am a practitioner. And I think we need to do the right thing. Our plan is in place and its gives us the option to pivot (to optional masking) when we can. I don't think you even have an argument."
Voit added that as soon as the district is presented with options, the board has a duty to discuss and vote on the matter.
In other business, the school board voted 6-1-1 Wednesday night to reject a resolution that would have approved the district's 2022 membership to the National School Boards Association.