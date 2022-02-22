SHILLINGTON, Pa. – It was over in less than 15 minutes. By a unanimous vote, the Governor Mifflin School Board revised its health and safety plan, effective immediately. The big change: Face coverings are optional in all district facilities and on grounds.
That issue has disrupted Governor Mifflin and school districts around the country since students have returned to in-person learning. Several anti-mask supporters spoke at the meeting before the vote was taken.
One emotional mother told the board her son, who suffered from depression, took pills over the weekend.
"My son almost died Sunday," she said. "I spent nine hours in the hospital. Take the damn masks off their faces. Start giving a damn."
"Teachers have more power, and they've taken it to an extreme," with the mask policy in place, one senior high student alleged. "Masks have allowed them to have more control over students," and the teachers use this power to discipline students they don't like, the student said.
The district issued a statement on its website regarding the transition to a mask-optional policy: "This decision was made in light of case counts within both Governor Mifflin School District and Berks County as a whole, both of which lowered considerably over the past month."
Among its guidelines, the district's revised health and safety plan requires students and employees to immediately report a suspected or known case of COVID-19 by contacting the school nurse or, for employees, contacting the immediate supervisor. The school district is required to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will follow its guidance.
Also, physical distancing protocols should be maintained, physical contact should be avoided, and when gathering in common, shared spaces physical distancing to the maximum extent possible should be maintained.
Other actions
The board accepted the Berks County Intermediate Unit's mandated school district services budget of $739,871 for 2022-23, which is no increase above the 2021-22 budget.
Also, the board approved a resolution providing local economic revitalization tax assistance to the NorthPoint Development in Cumru Township pursuant to the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA). Real estate taxes will be exempted for 10 years, beginning at 100% the first year and ending at 10% the final year.
The board also approved a contract of service agreement with the Allegheny Intermediate Unit for participation in the online acceptance of applications for employment through PA-Educator.net. The term is Feb. 7 through June 30, at a prorated fee of $1,500.
Cory Crider was appointed principal of the intermediate school and Carissa Harley was appointed associate principal, effective July 1.
An agreement with the CHOR (Children's Home of Reading) Day Academy to provide special education services for an unnamed student during the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $216.32 per day was approved, as was an agreement with New Story Schools to provide special education services for an unnamed student during the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $299 per day.