WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health will still require masks to be worn at all facilities despite the recent CDC recommendation that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear one when outside or indoors.
The CDC recommendation does not apply to healthcare settings.
According to both the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all persons, even if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, must continue to wear masks in all hospitals, outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, and physician offices.
Tower Health will continue its current policies requiring all employees, medical staff, patients, and visitors to wear masks in inside all Tower Health facilities. This does include all clinical and non-clinical areas such as hallways, dining areas, and common spaces.
“Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of our patients and team members,” said Debra Powell, MD, Chief, Section of Infectious Disease and Medical Director Infection Prevention. “We will also continue to check temperatures of all staff and visitors as they enter our facilities as recommended by the Pennsylvania DOH.”
Tower Health will continue to assess the risk of COVID-19 transmission and will continue to follow CDC and PA DOH guidelines.
“We know how many people are looking forward to no longer needing to wear a mask,” said Dr. Powell, “but we ask the public to remain vigilant against the virus, especially in healthcare settings. We greatly appreciate the public’s continued use of masks whenever visiting a Tower Health facility.”