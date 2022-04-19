READING, Pa. - The mask mandate is being lifted for customers and employees of Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority.
BARTA announced the lifting of the mask mandate as of Tuesday, saying that masks are now optional.
The mask order for BARTA has been in effect since February, requiring all riders to wear a mask while riding any mode of public transportation.
The change comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The decision freed airlines, airports and other mass transportation systems to make their own decisions about requiring face coverings.