BOYERTOWN, Pa. – In fewer than 24 hours, the Boyertown Area School District health and safety plan went from making mask-wearing optional, to recommending mask-wearing in schools, then back to making masks optional.
At least that's what the school board finally voted to do by a 5-4 margin at its meeting Tuesday night.
Blame the confusion on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When it issued new guidelines at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon recommending that masks be worn in schools, Superintendent Marybeth Torchia quickly changed the proposed policy to conform to the new guidelines. Conformity is important because money for school districts from the American Rescue Plan could be in jeopardy if the guidelines aren't followed.
However, when the time came to vote on the new three-hour old policy recommendation, the board balked. President Brian Hemingway and members James Brophy, Ruth Dierolf, Christine Neiman and Roger Updegrove voted to amend the policy and change making mask-wearing "recommended" to "optional."
The vote followed more than one hour of public comment both pro- and anti-masking. A number of residents in favor of masks, like Rashida Larkin, asked the board "to listen to the science."
Christie Hart pleaded, "Please make masks mandatory at least at elementary school." Not knowing about the last-minute policy change, Hart said, "The proposed plans are inadequate. Follow the guidance of the CDC today."
Optional mask-wearing advocate Karin Bertino responded. "Over the last year the actions of the CDC do not inspire confidence," she said. "Masks need to be optional."
David Windsor told the board, "It's the right of parents to choose what they believe is right for their children and make masks optional. Choose freedom over fear."
After the vote was taken, several board members expressed their disappointment in the result. Jill Dennin commented, "I am absolutely floored that the board is not taking the recommendation of Mrs. Torchia. She had to pivot on a dime." Dennin also said, "There is no medical or scientific data that children get seriously ill from wearing masks."
Board member Brandon Foose claimed "Parental choice is a fallacy because not wearing masks puts others at risk. What is proposed is absolutely irresponsible."
Other health and safety plan highlights are the plan for a return to five days per week, in-person instruction in the fall, pending any change in mandates from the Pennsylvania Department of Education or Department of Health.
Along with in-person instruction, the district is developing its own virtual academy for families wishing to opt for this type of instructional model. Both this model and fully in-person instruction may shift between in-person and virtual depending on health circumstances as deemed necessary by the state health department.
The plan notes the CDC requires face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, when on public transportation, which includes school buses operated by public and private school systems. However, a driver does not need to wear a face covering if they are the only person on the bus.
Also, the school district will adhere to the latest mandates provided by PDE, DOH, and CDC, relative to physical distancing. Physical distancing to the maximum extent feasible will continue to be recommended for indoor and outdoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.
Other highlights
Assistant Superintendent Michael Stoudt made a presentation about the Boyertown Virtual Academy. Stoudt reported that, to date, the academy has enrolled 47 elementary students, 48 middle school students and 105 high school students. Stoudt said a strong feature of the academy is that it will be driven by Boyertown's own teachers.
The board set the estimated 2021-22 school year tuition rates. These rates are used for initial billing of tuition until the PDE tuition figures are available. The estimated tuition rates are: Annual tuition for elementary, $12,339.01, and secondary, $12,677.56. Per diem rates are $68.55 for elementary and $70.43 for secondary.
The board of school directors also approved the independent contractor agreement between BASD and the Foundation for Boyertown Education for services rendered from Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022. The district Pre-K Counts program is entirely grant-funded. The district works collaboratively with the Foundation for Boyertown Education to provide support for the grant and program management to ensure that the grant standards and guidelines are met.
Also, the board approved the memorandum of understanding between Boyertown Area School District and Boyertown Area Education Association regarding the delivery of virtual instruction during the 2021-22 school year.