READING, Pa. - Berks County officials announced Thursday that they are working in partnership with Co-County Wellness, the Berks County Area Agency on Aging, the library system, and BARTA to establish a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at an undisclosed location in Muhlenberg Township.
"This is a tremendous partnership, and we will be ramping up the planning over the next few weeks," said Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt. "The site will be on a major route in Muhlenberg Township, and we are coordinating with BARTA for free fixed-ride door-to-door services."
Barnhardt said Co-County Wellness plans to facilitate a call center to make appointments, specifically for people who do not have access to technology.
Barnhardt urged anyone interested in future information about the clinic to sign up for the newsletter on Berks County's COVID-19 website.
"That will provide you with a message when a window is open to schedule an appointment," Barnhardt said.
He added that the clinic will most likely be open through August.
During their meeting last week, Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach expressed his dissatisfaction with the vaccine distribution process in Pennsylvania, adding that not enough was being done to reach large numbers of the state's residents.
"I believe it's fair to say county leadership, as a whole, is incredibly dissatisfied with the process," Brian Gottschall, the county's director of emergency services, told WFMZ's Jim Vasil on Wednesday.
Gottschall said Tower Health's Reading Hospital and Penn State Health's St. Joseph Medical Center have clinics with a much greater capacity than they're currently using, but that's only because the health systems are not being provided with an adequate supply of vaccine.