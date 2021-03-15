As the demand for doses continues to outweigh the supply, a mass vaccination clinic in Berks County is hoping to get shots into the arms of as many people as quickly as possible.
“It's really hurt us emotionally, and connecting families back together is kind of key,” said Ed Hudon, of The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy.
Hudon is hoping to get as many people in the Boyertown area vaccinated as soon as possible.
“I’m hoping that this will really unite the community and start healing mentally as well as physically,” he said.
Hudon is partnering with the Boyertown Area School District to get shots into the arms of employees and those who are most vulnerable.
“The seniors have really been left behind, not having technology or computers or not being computer savvy is sometimes hard,” he said.
Hudon partnered with the district and has been holding the clinic at Boyertown Area High School.
“What I’m doing is making sure that we have available space and volunteers to be able to assist Ed and his wife Terry in making sure that we can have a smooth vaccine clinic,” said Marybeth Torchia, superintendent of the Boyertown Area School District.
Hudon and his team administered 750 doses last week, 500 Sunday, and plans to more than double that number at the next one.
“Next week is going to be over 1,000, and we’re just trying to collaborate and figure out how we can do it safely and efficiently,” Hudon said.
They’re still looking for volunteers who can get people signed up or help seniors with mobility issues get in and out the door.