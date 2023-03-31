OLEY, Pa. – Mast Roofing & Construction, Inc., is seeking nominations for its annual roof giveaway program.

The company will be gifting a brand-new roofing system to a local family. People can nominate themselves or someone they know that is in need. The staff at Mast Roofing will review the nominees and choose the recipient.

Eligible nominees must own the home they are living in and be current on their mortgage payments and taxes.

Nominations will be accepted until May 15th, 2023. The roof recipient will be revealed in June and the installation will be done shortly after.

More information on how to submit a nomination can be found here.