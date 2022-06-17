MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – Plans for two drive-thru restaurants at an intersection near Kutztown were rejected Thursday.
The Maxatawny Township planning commission said the proposed parcels were too small, and would require exceptions to the zoning ordinances that they wouldn’t approve.
Developers Motus Equities LLC of Wyomissing revealed at the planners’ meeting that the restaurants would be Starbucks and Chipotle, as had been rumored in the community.
The businesses were proposed on the east and west corners of Ivy League Drive at Kutztown Road, across from the Giant Food Store shopping center.
But planners voted 3-1 to reject requests for four zoning ordinance variances for each plan. The requests were to allow access drives to be 233 feet from the intersection rather than the required 400, to allow parking or loading in front yards, relief from required landscaping, and granting a conditional use for drive-thrus.
“I’m not in favor of any variances,” said planning board member Michael Berger, who made the motion to reject the plans. “I think the lot’s too small for what they want to do.”
In each vote, board Chairman David Bucci was the opposing vote.
“It’s not that big of a lot,” Bucci said. “What else is going to possibly go there? Is Starbucks better than” another proposed use?
Planners also expressed concern with having traffic for both restaurants on the short strip of Ivy League Drive, and the possibility of backups.
The sketch plans developers submitted were similar to ones it showed about a year ago, but eliminated plans for a second retail space on the Starbucks lot.
Brian Focht, an engineer representing Motus Equities, explained the planned Starbucks, adjacent to First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, would have had a single drive-thru lane to be entered off Ivy League Drive.
But planners noted that it would have taken a line of only 12 cars to back up to the road. Township Engineer Chris Falencki asked whether a second drive-thru lane – even one that funneled into one – could be added, but Focht said it wouldn’t fit, and plans already were pushing limits.
In addition, the lot would have had 27 parking spaces. Focht said that was required by the zoning ordinance, but would be far above what the restaurant would need. It also showed a loading zone for tractor-trailers in the back of the lot that Focht said would be used only after hours.
The restaurant would operate from 5 or 6 a.m. to 8 or 10 p.m., he said.
Resident Anne Franke of the Maxatawny Community Commission also questioned the amount of noise the Starbucks would generate, with a residential area just off the lot. She said the neighboring bank already generates noise.
After planners rejected the variances, Focht presented a shorter presentation on sketch plans for the Chipotle, which he said would be all-digital. Customers would order through the app before arriving, so there would not be a drive-thru speaker and the car lines would move faster.
Unlike the Starbucks plan, it would have much more room to “stack” drive-thru cars, and room for 24 parking spaces, which Focht again said was far more than needed.
He said more people would be inclined to eat inside the restaurant, and its busiest hours would differ from Starbucks.
“You’re not eating a burrito at 6 a.m.,” he said.
The Chipotle plan got the same vote from planners, with Berger again moving to reject the variances.
Planners last month voted to send a letter to the township Zoning Hearing Board opposing the plan, after Motus Equities sent the township the proposal without a sketch plan for planners to review, as submissions normally would have.
Instead, the developers’ submission seeks variances from the township Zoning Hearing Board for relief from ordinances regarding parking areas. Motus Equities is scheduled to go before zoners at 6 p.m. July 25.