MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Another battle is brewing over a proposed warehouse project in Maxatawny Township.
The plans made headlines in September, when the developer reached a deal to help preserve the Kemp Family Cemetery.
"We are concerned about a bunch of things, which initiated the lawsuit," said Maxatawny Township resident John Zima.
That lawsuit involves a number of residents concerned about the plans by Duke Realty to turn nearly 300 acres into "Valley Logistics Park."
Some of the biggest concerns involve the process itself, conflict of interest concerns with some township supervisors, and increased traffic on 222.
"We can't even maintain the issues we are going to see from this traffic. They also talk about road improvements Sure they're going to do the short term road improvements to fit in all these tractor trailers into the location but then they're going to turn that over to Maxatawny," Zima said.
The lawsuit states that quote "The Development Plan will provide for a total of 1,800 parking spaces for tractor trailers and 985 parking spaces for automobiles." end quote.
Additionally, residents say zoning concerns aren't being addressed.
"Our point was that this should have gone before a zoning hearing board for some special stipulations to be put on to it and they wouldn't hear it they thought it fit the ordinance correctly and they were good to go," said Ken Franke, another resident in Maxatawny Township.
In a statement, Maxatawny Township's solicitor says the zoning ordinance the group mentions doesn't apply because of another ordinance that quote "…permits Duke's proposed use by right, and therefore no special exception was required. Section 407.1 allows wholesaling, warehousing and distribution…."
Those involved in the suit are now awaiting response from the court.