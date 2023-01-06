MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to the Rutter's on Route 222 in Maxatawny Township shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

Berks County emergency dispatchers and Kempton Fire Company confirmed the initial call was for an unknown odor in the building.

A customer complained of a natural gas smell and some inside the building reported feeling dizzy, according to one employee.

First responders evaluated people at the scene, but no one required further medical treatment.

The Rutter's was closed while maintenance crews inspected the building. It has since reopened.