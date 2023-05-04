READING, Pa. –Berks County Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik took a moment at the commissioner’s meeting Thursday to remind county residents about important dates connected with the upcoming primary election.

Sihelnik, who is also chair of the election board, noted that May 9 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot, and May 16 is the last day that the board of elections will accept mail-in ballots.

“Those must be received by 8:00 pm on that day, and of course May 16th should be circled, highlighted, and starred on your calendars because that is our municipal primary Election Day,” Sihelnik said.

Sihelnik said the county is still in need of some poll workers and judges of election in certain municipalities. More information is available on the county website.

In other business on Thursday, the commissioners approved the promotion of Bradley Roberts from Lieutenant to deputy warden of custody in the jail system from, at a salary of $90,000.

Roberts is a replacement for Jeffrey Schearer, who left the position.

The appointment is effective May 24.

Chief Administrative Officer Kevin S. Barnhardt said he was part of the interview panel.

“It was a very intense and thorough process, so I believe the team made the right conclusion in promoting Bradley Robertson,” Barnhardt said.