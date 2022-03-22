READING, Pa. -- Reading's mayor is joining others in a fight to reduce pollution and to better manage water resources.
Mayor Eddie Morán will join other mayors across the country in a challenge aimed at reducing pollution and managing water resources more wisely, according to a release.
The non-profit national community service campaign encourages leaders to inspire residents to make a series of simple pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy. The program was started 10 years ago by a handful of mayors looking for alternative ways to engage and educate their residents about current and future water challenges facing the U.S.
The annual challenge kicks off on April 1 and runs through April 30, the release said.
Residents can register at mywaterpledge.com and find more information on participating.
The campaign offers residents the opportunity to win $3,000 toward their home utility payments, water-saving fixtures and hundreds of other prizes, the release said. In addition, one charity from the winning city will receive a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid to help serve the community.
"The City of Reading is committed to leading sustainable living and resource conservation efforts," said Mayor Morán. "We live in an amazing city, full of incredible natural resources, and because we are a water-rich community, we have a significant responsibility to care for our water resources. Our participation renews my commitment to sustainability for our city and future generations."
Last year, residents from over 2,000 cities in all 50 states pledged to reduce their annual freshwater consumption by over 3 billion gallons. Residents pledged to reduce waste sent to landfills by 80 million pounds and prevented hundreds of thousands of pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds. This challenge goes beyond short-term issues and looks at how our water use will affect the future of our communities — from how we manage our coasts, lakes, and rivers to reducing polluted runoff.