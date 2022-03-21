READING, Pa. -- Students at Reading High School will get to talk to the City's mayor this week.
Mayor Eddie Morán will be standing outside of the high school at 2 p.m. during dismissal on Tuesday as part of his commitment to connect with teens and promote programming available to the youth by numerous organizations.
Morán hosted a discussion last week on youth violence wit community leaders and various organizations. He invited those that were in attendance and others outside of that group to join him in visiting the school as a way of promoting after-school programs and extracurricular programs.