READING., Pa. – Reading Mayor Eddie Moran gave his annual budget address to a special session of city council Monday night, as required by the city charter.

The proposed 2023 $100.7 million budget was presented to council earlier this month.

Moran noted that the proposed 2023 budget will keep tax rates unchanged from this year.

“That means, folks, no tax increase,” Moran said. “After removing self-imposed constraints observed during the pandemic and due to loss projections, which did not quite materialize, this budget seeks to produce over $98 million in revenue with minimum use of fund balance to cover the general fund.”

Moran said the city has experienced very strong collections across all major revenues, especially in the real estate transfer tax and in the earned income tax.

Moran said Reading has a bright future as it presents its first budget following its exit from Act 47.

“The transition out of the municipal financial recovery program, also known as Act 47, has been seamless for the city from a financial standpoint,” Moran said. “The recently completed 2021 audit shows the city is in a strong financial position with $33.5 million in unassigned fund balance savings from unspent wages and better-than-average numbers in property taxes.”

Moran also reported that the city has not incurred any additional debt, and it does not anticipate the need to borrow any funds in 2023.

“To the contrary, we are on track to retire all current debt services in 2023,” Moran added.

Recognizing the fact that salaries, pensions and benefits are the highest expenditure drivers, the mayor noted that all four bargaining contracts for city employees are up for negotiation in 2023.

“The reality of national and local hiring trends is forcing us to be more nimble, flexible and to think outside of the box,” Moran explained. “New recruitment and retention must be a priority after sustaining an above-average number of vacancies across all departments through the majority of 2022. And in an effort to position us to be more competitive in the hiring space, we must consider private industry norms like new hire bonuses as we try to get qualified candidates and we should consider a retention bonus based on years of service for our non-uniform employees.”

Moran did not offer any specific bonus proposals but said his administration will work with council to develop a policy on the matter prior to the final adoption of the budget in December.

“My administration is focused on delivering results based on the ambitious agenda that was set forth in my inauguration,” Moran said. “We rededicate ourselves to producing safe streets and safe neighborhoods, investing in competitive wages for officers and firefighters and education and workforce development.”

“Together we will continue to achieve great things, produce tangible results for residents, while being fiscally responsible as we build this better Reading together,” Moran concluded.

Council will continue to hold weekly budget workshops and tweak the proposed spending plan as needed prior to its final adoption.

If unchanged, city property owners will continue to have a tax bill of 18.12 mills, which equates to $18.12 for each $1,000 of assessed property value, or $1,812 for a property assessed at $100,000.