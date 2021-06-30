READING, Pa. | Mayor Eddie Morán of the City of Reading announced the return of Downtown Friday night activities, beginning on July 2.
Mayor Morán made a statement announcing this return on Wednesday.
"The Morán Administration announces the return of its signature events on Friday nights along with new opportunities now in its fifth year, featuring an expanded site and stage production. Downtown Reading remains alive and well, featuring live art, regional musicians, beer gardens, gourmet food trucks, and local businesses," Morán stated.
"We are very excited to bring back some of the successful events for the family enjoyment of residents and visitors in this new era of the Downtown administration. First Friday's will be part of a more extensive series of events that we trust are going to make our downtown more vibrant, engaging, and attractive to everyone.
"The first event of 2021 will kick off with the one-and-only Big Boy Brass Band marching down Penn Street, followed by the 'Tropicaliente' sounds of DC's own Empresarios. Band leader Javier Miranda and lead singers Frankie Rosado and Felix Pérez from Puerto Rico highlight the band's unique blend of salsa, reggae, cumbia, dub and house music," he continued.
"First Friday Downtown Beer Garden will occur on the first Friday of every month from July through October. Supported by the Berks County Community Foundation, Meet Greater Reading, and DoubleTree By Hilton, these celebrations ensure to start everyone's weekend in a great mood.
"Thanks to our generous sponsors, each garden will now feature a broader spectrum of regional musicians and interactive art features. The event will continue the tradition of craft brews and drinks by the Reading Occasional Cocktail Club and a different food truck every month."