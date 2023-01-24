READING, Pa. – Residents in one Reading neighborhood could see more parking options available soon.

During its Tuesday night meeting, the Reading Planning Commission granted final land development approval to the Reading Parking Authority for the development of a parking lot at 625 McKnight St.

A zoning variance was granted for the project by the zoning hearing board earlier this month.

The Reading Parking Authority plans to construct an 82-space parking lot at the site as part of the city's initiative to develop more citywide off-street parking.

Nathan Matz, executive director of the parking authority, said the plan is to rent spaces to residents at below-market rates, most likely starting at $30 a month.

The property is currently a vacant lot.