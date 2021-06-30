BERKS COUNTY, Pa. | With many people planning to head out as early as Thursday AAA anticipates highways will be the busiest way to travel this holiday weekend.

More than 42 million people expected on the roads across the country and in some places the extreme heat, mechanics warn you need to make sure your car is running properly.

"The heat and the cold are the worst for them," says Chance Reese-Orth, an auto technician at Carsonia Car Care. "You don't have too many failures on 70-degree days, but hot days like today can take a toll on your alternator and the battery."

Before you leave experts say you should check tire pressure and things like wiper blades, fluid and coolant levels.

Mechanics give travel tips before holiday travel surge

"All these fluids you want to check cold," says Reese-Orth. "You don't want to check them after driving home, because coolant actually pressurizes so if you open that system, you can actually have coolant spray out and burn you."

AAA says if you're planning to cut the work week short leaving after 7 pm Thursday or before noon on Friday is best, that way you can avoid some of the congestion. On Monday, travel experts say it's better to head back closer to 1:00 instead of waiting until 4 or 5.

