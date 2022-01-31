CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Local medical societies are coming together to petition to keep two Chester County hospitals open.
The Chester County Medical Society said in a release Monday it will petition with the support of other medical societies to keep Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals open.
Tower Health said Brandywine Hospital will close Monday after an offer with Canyon Atlantic Partners fell through. Jennersville Hospital, which Canyon had also made an offer for closed Dec. 31.
The society said it will petition to intervene and support the effort of Canyon Atlantic to keep Brandywine Hospital open and to stop further sale of Jennersville Hospital's assets, with hopes of eventually reopening it.
The society said Canyon Atlantic has also brought actions for "injunctive relief and specific performance against Tower Health," which if successful would allow the company to keep the hospitals in operation, the release said.
"The closing of either or both of these hospitals would be a disaster for the many communities in which they serve; hundreds and probably thousands of jobs lost, businesses hurt, property values decreased, medical services for veterans at the Coatesville VA Hospital precluded, and the entire area’s economy threatened," the Society said.
It also said it will petition the court to allow it to support Canyon Atlantic's litigation effort, the release said.
The Society said the choice to close the hospitals causes numerous implications for patients that benefit from the locations.
"Patients will have to travel long distances, for longer time periods, to obtain emergency and all types of medical services, endangering their treatment and their lives if the hospitals are allowed to close. The Medical Societies want to do everything possible to prevent these closings and maintain adequate medical services for the served community,"
A press conference will be held via Zoom shortly after the Court’s decision in the case of Canyon Atlantic v Tower et al; that decision is expected this week. Additional notice will be sent confirming time, date, and Zoom information.