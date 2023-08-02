KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A medical transportation service in the Kutztown area is closing its doors permanently.

Allison Fuller, office manager with Kutztown Area Transport Service, Inc., confirmed that the ambulance provider is completely out of service.

The company has 29 employees.

Fuller said the following in a statement issued Wednesday:

"As office manager of Kutztown Area Transport Service, Inc., first and foremost, I want to make it clear, just as Kutztown Area Transport Service was created to help the community over 30 years ago when local volunteer organizations no longer had the volunteers to continue, the community remains at the forefront of our mission.

We respect all of our local government officials and enjoy working with them. The National EMS crisis we have talking about for years is here, now. The days of EMS organizations providing services for zero cost to municipalities has come to an end. The status of “for profit” in EMS is just that, a status. Every EMS organization, including Kutztown Area Transport Service, is constantly battling issues like low reimbursement rates from insurance companies and payments being mailed to the subscribers, not the ambulance provider.

While we stay educated on all of the latest resources on these issues, they are held up in legislation with no timeline of change.

We are asking the community we serve and love for help. Funding to make sure an ambulance will respond in our community in a reasonable amount of time and to entice the career choices of EMTs and paramedics."

Kutztown Mayor James Schlegel said that, for the foreseeable future, Topton Ambulance will be covering calls for Kutztown Borough.