READING, Pa. - He's at the helm, steering the ship of Pennsylvania State Troopers in our area. Meet new Troop L Captain, Robert L. Bailey.
"The way it works in the state police, in layman's terms, like a chief of police," said Bailey.
It's the Captain's duty to oversee the operations of the Troop, which in this case, includes all of Berks, Schuylkill and Lebanon counties. But he plans on doing more than stay in the office.
"I want to be visible," said Bailey. "I'm going to have conversations with folks in the community. We can't ignore the fact that we're here in Reading. I think it would behoove us as a department as an agency to have a relationship with folks in the community, particularly with populations that have a negative perception of law enforcement. I think that's very, very important."
Captain Bailey's first initiative is a citizens police academy for high schoolers, which he hopes to start in the fall or next spring.
"The objective behind that program is to allow high school students to get a a experience of what to expect in law enforcement, whether it's from the patrol side, the crime side, the investigative aspects," said Bailey.
While Captain Bailey, who is also a basketball and lacrosse coach, wants to be interactive with the community, he wants the community to interact with Troopers. He hopes that if you see a Trooper on the street, you simply say hello.
"Just have a conversation," said Bailey. "You see us on Community we'll speak to you. Let's have a conversation where people just like you, we're no different."