READING, Pa. - A meeting to address violence in Reading is set for Monday night.

"I'm not interested in pointing fingers on who's to blame. We get caught up in that blame game. Reality, it's all of our responsibility," said Radarra McLendon, executive director of the non-profit Village of Reading.

McLendon said that is a message she is going to stress inside the anti-violence meeting at the Village Cafe on North 11th Street in Reading. The meeting comes after several shootings and students allegedly bringing guns into the Northwest Middle School and Reading High School.

"I can't say that I'm surprised. Summer is approaching, so I'm just getting really anxious, worried and nervous about what's to come if the community does not step up and get involved," said McLendon.

McLendon told 69 News she is hoping people leave the meeting with a better understanding and a willingness to get involved. She said it will take every single person.

"I want to talk about how we got here, what are the root causes of violence, how we can overcome this and most importantly, how we can work together to solve this issue," said McLendon.

McLendon said she will be reviewing a letter to city council to propose things she said council can act on that will help reduce violence.

The Reading Police recently said that gun violence in the city is down when compared to last year.

Monday night's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 at the Village Cafe.