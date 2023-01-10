MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Tickets are flowing and many are looking to win big at the Redner's Quick Stop in Muhlenberg Township. The Mega Millions Jackpot sits at $1.1 billion. If all of it is won, it will be the third largest prize in the history of the game.

"I don't hold too much anticipation, but whatever happens, happens," said Nick Nikolaidis of Reading.

Nikolaidis got tickets with his brother Tasos. The two said they only play when the jackpot is big.



"It's an astronomical number, like we'll never see that money in our lifetime," said Tasos Nikolaidis.



There are certainly some ideas floating around for what people would do with that large of a prize.



"I recently got married, so I would definitely take care of everything for my wife, you know definitely a house," said Nick Nikolaidis.



"If I win, I would travel the world, you know give back to the family," said Tasos Nikolaidis.



Anthony Paolino said he plays every day. If he becomes the big winner, he tells us all five of his grandchildren would get millions and he would get another house.



"You just got to be lucky enough. Someone will win it eventually," said Paolino.



As for Rose Ertz, she said she would probably spend it on family first.



"I haven't been lucky lately, so I'm hoping my luck will change," said Ertz.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. today. If there is no winner, the estimated value will be at $1.35 billion for the next drawing on Friday the 13th.