READING, Pa. - For '80s metal band Megadeth's lead guitarist and founding member Dave Mustaine, his music is his expression, but recently, he took to social media to promote his uncle's favored form of expression, which is displayed at none other than Reading's own GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Entertainment Square.
Mustaine's uncle, Edward Woltemate Jr., is a deaf artist who, according to Tim Compton, the GoggleWorks' artistic director, channeled his personal experiences into creating his own alternate world.
"That's something that a lot of artists with disabilities that we find actually have," Compton explained, "is because they don't have regular interactions on a daily basis, they'll actually pull that into their artwork."
Woltemate's world is currently on display in a gallery at the community art center, and it's been getting a lot more eyes after his famous nephew gave it a nod on Twitter.
"Hey everyone, meet my Uncle Eddie and his wife Elaine," Mustaine wrote. "Though born deaf, Eddie communicates through sign language, my Aunt, and through his amazing artwork."
"It's not every day that we get an endorsement from the lead guitarist of Megadeth," Compton said, "but it's a pleasant surprise when it does happen."
Compton said everybody has something say, a story to tell, and finding a way to say it through art is a form of expression that can be shared with the world, whether it's through thrash metal or alternate universes.
You can see Woltemate's artwork for your self by visiting the GoggleWorks. It's open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free.