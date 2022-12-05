WYOMISSING, Pa. — Some of the world's most renowned composers and the ailments that may have caused their deaths are being studied by students in Berks County.
The unique, four-session course — called "Melodies and Maladies" — is being offered by Drexel College of Medicine at Tower Health in Wyomissing. It is teaching the students about renowned composers like Mendelssohn, Gershwin, Beethoven and Chopin.
"We do the biography and the diseases, disease that the composer may have been afflicted by or died of and how it affected his or her own artistry and productivity," explained Dr. Daniel Schidlow, who teaches the class. "Last time, we did Beethoven. Beethoven had several diseases, but the one everyone knows was that he was deaf, but why was he deaf?"
Besides posing potential medical hypotheses, Schidlow said the students must also attend one Reading Symphony Orchestra concert.
"Some people have never been to a concert, and this was kind of a transformative experience for them," said Schidlow. "It's been a great experience."
"It was really interesting," said Abigal Murtha, a second-year medical student. "I am not really someone who has much experience with composers or even music as a whole."
Murtha said the course is helping her and other students tap into the more creative sides of their brain.
"I think being a more creative individual is going to help me both with understanding my patients better but also understanding diagnoses," she said.
She said the sessions are also helping to fine tune her listening skills.
"Even if it's listening to something through a stethoscope," Murtha said, "it's really fine-tuning that skill of listening and developing how we see and interact with the world."
Murtha said medical students often have to learn about disciplines outside of their own, and those subjects, she said, can help prospective doctors better relate to their future patients.
"That's what I think Dr. Schidlow is trying to do here," she said.
As for Schidlow, the professor said he loves music and wants to instill his passion for the art onto the younger generations.
"My instrument is my voice," he said. "I like to inspire other people to get to love music as well."