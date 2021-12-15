Help from Berks County is on the ground in Kentucky, and more could be on the way. A member of the local chapter of the Red Cross is assisting storm victims.
The American Red Cross Rivers Chapter is already coordinating with the chapters in the Mississippi Valley impacted by deadly tornadoes, damaging winds, and rain.
"It works in two ways, we start with trying to move in resources from the closest available chapters because it minimizes the time and expense that's not directly related to the potential clients," said Peter Brown, with American Red Cross.
Red Cross representatives say the severity of these storms already has them calling in some of their most trained specialists from across the country.
"This one is unique because of the length and the mileage involved with how long the storm stayed in contact with the ground apparently. There's also a very high fatality count which is just really awful for those communities and those families," Brown said.
As more Red Cross volunteers from our area are expected on the ground later this week, one Red Cross member familiar to those in Berks is already in Kentucky.
"Just an incredible swath of damage. You turn a corner and you see trees all leaning down almost touching the ground. You turn the next corner you wouldn't think anything had happened," said volunteer Adrian Grieve.
According to the Red Cross, donated items are not what's needed right now, due to the challenges of getting those items to those who need them in the affected area.
"Sending financial assistance is the main way to help Red Cross and all the other agencies and the faith-based community to help the folks in southwestern Kentucky," Grieve said.