TOPEKA, Kan. - Former U.S. Senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole has died.
His family said he died in his sleep early Sunday morning.
Dole was one of the country's most recognizable political figures throughout the latter half of the 20th century.
For 27 years, he served as a U.S. Senator from Kansas.
He was also the Republican presidential nominee against Bill Clinton in 1996.
Dole was a World War Two hero. He suffered a shattered shoulder after being attacked on a rescue mission. It left his right arm permanently disabled.
Bob Dole made several stops here in eastern Pennsylvania over the years.
Video from 1998 shows Dole at a political fundraiser for Pat Toomey in Allentown. He spent that day campaigning for Toomey and other Republican candidates throughout the Northeast.
The year before that, Dole made a stop in Berks County at West Reading's Scottish Rite Cathedral. He held a discussion about Americans' distrust in politics.
Dole called on leaders to restore, what he called, old-style values like that of President Eisenhower.
Dole was 98 years old.