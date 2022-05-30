BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - In Exeter Township, dozens gathered for a ceremony honoring the fallen. Keynote speaker Det. Sgt. Rocco DeCamillo recalling sobering memories from his first deployment in Iraq, just minutes after stepping off the plane.
"The ten service members, fallen angels that were killed in action just hours earlier, were sealed in a metal casket, draped with a United States flag and removed from the bed of the tactical vehicles one by one," says DeCamillo.
He adds, oftentimes, the true meaning of this holiday is forgotten. "They gave the ultimate sacrifice, it's the most that anybody can give for this nation, and it's important that we remember that for this day, because that's what this day is all about," says DeCamillo.
In Reading, folks gathered in City Park alongside Gold Star families.
"Freedom is not paid for by the blood of our fallen heroes alone," says Lerch, who lost his father in World War II when he was just seven months old. "It is also paid for by the Gold Star families they leave behind."
Bernville also held a Memorial Day parade where crowds came united in the spirit of patriotism.
In Fleetwood, a solemn ceremony followed a parade to celebrate and honor our nation's fallen heroes.
"I think veterans understand Memorial Day more, because a lot of us probably experienced the loss of a soldier while we served, and we had a memorial service right there while deployed," says Liz Graybill, President of Veterans Making a Difference. "It means more [to us] we've lost friends and comrades."