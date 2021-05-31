READING, Pa. - A wreath laying ceremony was held in Reading on Memorial Day to remember the local men and women who died in wars.
The Combined Veterans Council of Berks County hosted a ceremony at Veterans Grove in Reading City Park Monday morning.
Berks County Veterans Affairs director Ken Lebron delivered the keynote address.
"Memorial Day is a time that we give thanks and honor all those who served, fought, and died, so we can enjoy the privileges of their efforts and the sacrifices they have provided for us," said Lebron.
The wreath laying ceremony was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
A second ceremony at the Civil War Monument in Charles Evans Cemetery was canceled again. Organizers say it will return next year.