BERKS, Pa. | For some, the psychological effects of COVID-19 outweigh the virus itself.
Now, one area health network is starting a support group in an effort to break the stigma surrounding mental health.
"It is more common than you know to deal with symptoms of anxiety and depression and post-traumatic stress disorder after being sick with COVID,” Dr. Erica Hall, a Clinical Psychologist with Geisiner, said.
Hall and her team are providing a free outlet to anyone who's had it, no matter how mild or severe.
"The purpose of this group is to help people to find out questions about why they're going through this and how to kind of get back to normal life,” Hall said.
Hall, who mainly treats individuals who were treated for the disease in the ICU, found more people are struggling with psychological issues related to COVID compared to those who were treated for other sicknesses.
"The most common thing I think that's causing distress is people are having very bizarre nightmares or vivid dreams that may or may not be related to something that actually happened to them while they were in the hospital or at home,” Hall said.
Geisinger, which has a campus in Southern Schuylkill County, is offering the free support group each Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m.
"We will provide education about what people are experiencing, answer questions to why is that happening, and then share strategies for managing things that are impacting your life,” Hall said.
The group is only for those who had COVID and will be virtual for now.
To register, click: geisinger.org/events and search “COVID survivor support group.”