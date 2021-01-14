Helicopter to be used for Met-Ed inspections
Met--Ed

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Met-Ed is putting people in its service territory on notice: They may see a low-flying helicopter over the next few weeks.

The Berks County-based utility said there's no need to be alarmed. The black Hughes MD500 helicopter, which has the registration number N9159F in red paint on its tail, will be conducting comprehensive visual inspections along about 220 miles of transmission lines in the Easton, Lebanon, Reading, and York areas.

The inspection flights, which are expected to last about three weeks, are conducted every four years to augment the twice yearly helicopter patrols of transmission lines that look for more apparent issues, such as broken cross-arms and damaged insulators, officials said.

The comprehensive flights give an onboard inspector a slow, top-to-bottom look at all of the transmission structures and the wires that run between them, allowing for high-resolution photos to be taken of hardware that may need to be repaired or replaced, officials said.

Any issues that are discovered will be prioritized and addressed as necessary, according to Met-Ed.

