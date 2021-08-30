About 500 members of the parent company of Berks County-based Met-Ed are heading to the Gulf to help with power restoration efforts.
Hurricane Ida has turned roads into lakes as it sweeps through parts of Louisiana this week.
"It not only hit as a strong Category 4, it remained a Category 4 for several hours over the southern parts of Louisiana," said Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator.
The severity forced power companies to call in support from far and wide.
FirstEnergy is sending 500 line workers, support personnel and contractors to Louisiana, including Met-Ed employees.
"Once they are down there, they work 16 hours on and 8 hours off," said Todd Meyers, Met-Ed spokesperson.
More than one million people in Louisiana and Mississippi are without power.
FirstEnergy tells says its crews have packed their bags for three weeks but the company says there is a good chance crews could be recalled, leading them to send a second wave of support.
"The idea is, we're not ever in a position in this industry to stand alone by ourselves," Meyers said.
He also noted all repairs certainly will not happen overnight.
"When you have something that's catastrophic like this, you're not just putting wire back in the air," Meyers said, "you're clearing trees away, clearing debris. You're putting up poles. You're basically rebuilding a system.
FirstEnergy says its crews are in the Little Rock, Arkansas area right now and will be heading into Louisiana.
With heavy rain in the forecast for southeast Pennsylvania, Met-Ed wants to reassure local residents that it has enough resources to address anything that may come its way.
"We're only maybe taking a person or two from each location," Meyers said. "It's our customers at Met-Ed that pay the Met-Ed bill and we want to make sure we're staffed appropriately to keep the lights on for them."