READING, Pa. - Add electricity to the list of stuff that's getting more pricey. Some customers will see higher bills starting Wednesday.
Todd Myers with Met-Ed says to think about your electric bill in two parts. "The first piece is what Met-Ed does. We deliver electricity."
The other half is the juice itself, the electricity, that can come from any number of providers that either you let companies like Met-Ed pick, or you pick by going to PA PowerSwitch.com.
"You can type on your zip code and see the different offers that are available within your service area," said Myers.
Starting Wednesday, rates are expected to increase around 16% for Met-Ed customers and 38% for PPL. Rates change four times a year.
So say you use 750 kilowatt hours on average. "Their bill would be $100.11. After June 1st, if you're using that same amount of electricity, $101.39.
That's about an $8.00 increase.
"It's the cost of the fuels for the power plants to generate power and that has increasingly become natural gas," continued Myers. "It's significantly higher than 50% for those that do not shop."
The best way to control cost is by limiting usage. Fans instead of AC's, turning lights off, etc.
If you plan to shop around, a Met-Ed spokesman recommends seeking out a fixed rate that doesn't penalize you for leaving the contract.