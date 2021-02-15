READING, Pa. – Icy weather has Berks-based electric company Met-Ed preparing for the possibility of power outages in parts of Pennsylvania and beyond.
"Ice storms are worse than snow storms because they put a lot of weight on power lines, and they put a lot of weight on trees and branches," said Todd Meyers, spokesperson for the FirstEnergy network of electric companies, of which Met-Ed is a part.
Met-Ed crews will work 16-hour shifts, triaging outages and focusing on fixes that will benefit the greatest number of customers.
"There is always a potential, depending on where you are, that you'll be further down in the restoration process, so it's important to have a plan," Meyers said.
There's a chance road conditions will make the response more difficult as well. PennDOT pretreated the roads with a 50-50 mix of salt and anti-skid solution ahead of the storm.
"We'll be monitoring road conditions, road temps and radar and we decide what we're going to do based on that information," said Rick Stone, PennDOT's equipment manager for Berks County.
People are being reminded to watch out for and avoid downed wires, which they should always assume are live. Utility providers will likely know if you lose power but reaching out to let them know may still be helpful.
"It helps our system triangulate where the problem may be and narrows down area we need to look," said Meyers.
Typically, the threat of outages would have power crews in other areas on standby, ready to roll, but that won't be the case this time around.
"A lot of times you can reach out to other states and they can help with this kind of storm, but they're in a whole pinch themselves down there," Meyers explained. "This storm is going to impact all ten of our utilities. Stretching from Ohio to the Atlantic Ocean."