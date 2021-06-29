MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – It's a summer scorcher with temperatures hitting the 90s this week, but Met-Ed says its workers are prepared for just about anything.
About 1,600 customers were affected in in the Hamburg and Bernsville areas of Berks County Monday night, the company confirmed, as electricity demands go up with residents looking to escape the heat.
The majority of those outages took a couple hours to fix, according to Met-Ed spokesperson Todd Myers, who says the company spends months ahead of time preparing for weeks like this.
"We're looking at things from the air that you would never be able to see from the ground," he noted.
The energy supplier does inspections on the ground and in helicopters. Crews use thermal cameras to look for areas that could overheat on days like today.
"We're looking at things in the springtime when there's not nearly as much electricity running through the components," said Meyers.
Met-Ed also has meteorologists on staff monitoring the current conditions, which helps them staff accordingly.
"When we know there's a heat wave like this coming, ahead of time, we do work on the system, we make the repairs that are necessary, we also do the inspections," Meyers stated.
On days like these, Meyers says the equipment rarely gets a chance to cool off as more and more people head indoors.
So far, though, Meyers says all looks well.