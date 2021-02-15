MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Berks County-based Met-Ed and its sister utilities across the FirstEnergy system are preparing for service interruptions brought on by the latest winter storm to move across Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Berks County, effective at 6 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters said an ice accumulation of up to three-tenths of an inch is possible, along with up to an inch of snow and sleet.
FirstEnergy said Monday that all of its electric utilities are implementing storm response plans, which include staffing additional line workers and other personnel. They have also put contractors on standby to assist with restoration efforts, if needed.
"We are monitoring the weather conditions closely and will deploy resources to the areas that could get hit the hardest," said Sam Belcher, senior vice president of FirstEnergy and president of FirstEnergy Utilities. "The goal of our planning efforts is to restore electric service as quickly as safety allows and to minimize inconvenience our customers experience due to the storm."
Company representatives said they have been in contact with emergency management officials, state officials, regulators and local officials about the storm preparation efforts.
Met-Ed customers who do lose electricity can report their outage by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or by going to the power outage section of FirstEnergy's website.
Crews are prepared to respond to any outages caused by Winter Storm #Uri. If you experience an outage, don't rely on your neighbors to report it. Customer outage reports help our crews identify damage locations + restore power faster. The more info we have, the better. pic.twitter.com/ATnrUcBC7Z— Met-Ed (@Met_Ed) February 15, 2021
More than 2 million people across the country have already lost electricity as a result of the storm, which is part of a massive system that has brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast.