power lines

READING, Pa. – Tree-trimming efforts in Pennsylvania communities is helping to enhance electric service, says Met-Ed. 

Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., is conducting the tree-trimming work in communities across its eastern Pennsylvania. The trimming is intended to help reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages. 

Met-Ed reports the service will be beneficial during severe weather.

Tree-trimming work is scheduled for this year in Berks County as part of a $30 million vegetation management program for 2022.

Since the beginning of the year, Met-Ed says tree contractors have trimmed along about 500 miles of

power lines, inspecting vegetation and maintaining safety near electric facilities.

Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed, Met-Ed officials say. 

“Tree trimming coupled with upgrades to our electric distribution system makes a difference. In 2021, 8 percent fewer customers experienced a service interruption per tree-related outage than in 2020," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations.

This year, Met-Ed is scheduled to trim trees along power lines in the following counties and communities:

  • Adams – Berwick Township, Franklin Township, Hamilton Township, Latimore Township, Reading Township, Straban Township, Tyrone Township
  • Berks – Bethel Township, Cumru Township, Exeter, Hamburg, Leesport, Lenhartsville, Lynnville, Muhlenberg Township, New Smithville, New Tripoli, Reading, Shillington, Temple, West Reading, Wyomissing
  • Bucks – Durham, Nockamixon Township
  • Chester – Warwick Township
  • Dauphin – Conewago Township, Londonderry Township
  • Lebanon – Cleona, Lebanon, Swatara Township, Union Township, West Lebanon Township
  • Monroe – Hamilton Township, New Smithfield Township, Ross Township, Smithfield Township, Stroud Township
  • Northampton – Bangor, Bath, East Allen Township, East Bangor, Easton, Forks Township, Lehigh Township, Palmer Township, Washington Township, Williams Township
  • Pike – Delaware Township, Dingman Township, Lehman Township
  • York – Conewago Township, Dover, Hellam Township, Manchester Township, Newberry Township, Springfield Township, Springettsbury Township, Warrington Township, West Manchester, West York, Yoe, York

As part of its notification process, Met-Ed works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules.

In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

