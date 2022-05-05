READING, Pa. – Tree-trimming efforts in Pennsylvania communities is helping to enhance electric service, says Met-Ed.
Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., is conducting the tree-trimming work in communities across its eastern Pennsylvania. The trimming is intended to help reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages.
Met-Ed reports the service will be beneficial during severe weather.
Tree-trimming work is scheduled for this year in Berks County as part of a $30 million vegetation management program for 2022.
Since the beginning of the year, Met-Ed says tree contractors have trimmed along about 500 miles of
power lines, inspecting vegetation and maintaining safety near electric facilities.
Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed, Met-Ed officials say.
“Tree trimming coupled with upgrades to our electric distribution system makes a difference. In 2021, 8 percent fewer customers experienced a service interruption per tree-related outage than in 2020," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations.
This year, Met-Ed is scheduled to trim trees along power lines in the following counties and communities:
- Adams – Berwick Township, Franklin Township, Hamilton Township, Latimore Township, Reading Township, Straban Township, Tyrone Township
- Berks – Bethel Township, Cumru Township, Exeter, Hamburg, Leesport, Lenhartsville, Lynnville, Muhlenberg Township, New Smithville, New Tripoli, Reading, Shillington, Temple, West Reading, Wyomissing
- Bucks – Durham, Nockamixon Township
- Chester – Warwick Township
- Dauphin – Conewago Township, Londonderry Township
- Lebanon – Cleona, Lebanon, Swatara Township, Union Township, West Lebanon Township
- Monroe – Hamilton Township, New Smithfield Township, Ross Township, Smithfield Township, Stroud Township
- Northampton – Bangor, Bath, East Allen Township, East Bangor, Easton, Forks Township, Lehigh Township, Palmer Township, Washington Township, Williams Township
- Pike – Delaware Township, Dingman Township, Lehman Township
- York – Conewago Township, Dover, Hellam Township, Manchester Township, Newberry Township, Springfield Township, Springettsbury Township, Warrington Township, West Manchester, West York, Yoe, York
As part of its notification process, Met-Ed works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules.
In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.