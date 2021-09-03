ALSACE TWP., Pa. — It's a big job for almost 300 line workers and other contractors as they try to restore power to customers in Berks County who are still in the dark.

"The damage was pretty much exclusively tree-related," said Todd Meyers, a spokesman for Muhlenberg Township-based Met-Ed. "Between floodwater, lots of trees down and very widespread, it's not just, it got hit over here. It was hit across the entire Met-Ed footprint and across all of Berks."

Power outages remain in small pockets, with some affecting only individual homes and others impacting broader areas. Some people were left to deal with a lot more damage than just loss of lights.

"There's a lot of places we can't get around, and so we weren't really even able to get our eyes on some of those places where we know we have outages," Meyers explained. "We're still scouting some out today."

The utility said oftentimes, it's tree branches that fall on power lines and knock out electricity, but this storm uprooted entire trees because of saturated ground, which created different challenges.

"We're trying to get the lights back on as quickly as we can," Meyers said, "but we've got to keep the guys safe and the public safe to do that."

Crews from other areas have responded to help restore power throughout Berks County.

The estimated time for restoration is by 11:30 p.m. Saturday, with some getting their power back sooner.